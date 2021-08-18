Abu Dhabi court sentences 40 individuals and eight companies over fraud and money laundering crimes

The group, which consisted of 17 Emiratis, 16 Iranians, two Indians, one Saudi, one Mauritanian, one American, one Greek and one Comorian, prepared and designed a digital platform through which they committed fraud and took part in money laundering .

Forty people of various nationalities and eight companies have been convicted at Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of forming a fraudulent organisation and engaging in illegal economic activities.

The defendants have been sentenced to prison terms ranging between five and 10 years and have been collectively fined nearly AED860 million. All their assets and proceeds from the crime have been confiscated, and 23 expatriate convicts face deportation.

The convicted companies each have to pay a fine of AED50m. Each of the 23 main defendants has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined AED10m, while 11 defendants have received jail terms of seven years and fined AED10m. One defendant was sentenced to five years in prison and fined AED10m and five others received a six-month jail term and were fined AED20,000 each, as they were convicted for collecting illegal funds.

Investigations revealed that the group had illegally simulated a digital trading platform in the stock market using funds collected from subscribers and shareholders, and conned victims into believing they were receiving profits ranging between 16 percent and 18 percent of the invested capital per month.

In addition, they deceived the victims by providing them with the possibility of manual trading of shares. This was done through companies and natural persons in the country, and then the gang announced the conversion of the victims’ funds into a fake digital currency called Foin, thus not enabling investors to recover their capital.

According to a report on state-run news agency WAM, the Iranian national who was head of the unlicensed organisation in the Middle East region, avoided receiving cheques or money transfers from the victims and instead conducted their operations in cash. They also created groups and teams to organise work, conducted training workshops, and held massive concerts attended by international artists.