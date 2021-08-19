Oman says unvaccinated to face commercial restrictions from Sept 1

Oman on Thursday announced that it will relax the evening lockdown on commercial activities and the movement of people and vehicles on Saturday.

The decision follows a meeting of the country’s Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus pandemic under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The committee also decided to endorse the general framework of school operation for school year 2021-2022, in accordance with a mechanism to be unveiled by the Ministry of Education, Oman News Agency reported without giving further details.

The Supreme Committee also said that with effect from September 1, vaccinations will be a condition for entry into government and private sector establishments including commercial complexes, restaurants and other business outlets, as well as venues hosting cultural, sports and group activities.

A decision was also taken to make two-dose vaccination mandatory for people aged 18 years and above who wish to enter the sultanate through all land, sea and air outlets, in addition to a PCR test before or upon arrival to the sultanate. Those who get infected with the virus must undergo a seven-day quarantine and redo the PCR test on the eighth day.

To protect the gains made so far, the Supreme Committee urged all people to stick to all precautionary measures set by the authorities concerned, including wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance at residences, the workplace and public places.

The committee added that it will keep monitoring and assessing the situation, locally and internationally.