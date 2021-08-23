By Staff writer

More of this topic

Posted inPolitics & Economics

Dubai sets up new specialised court to focus on financial crimes

Dubai Courts says new court, focused on combating money laundering, will sit within the Court of First Instance and Court of Appeal

By Staff writer

Dubai Courts has announced the establishment of a specialised court, focused on combating money laundering, within the Court of First Instance and Court of Appeal.

The move, which seeks to strengthen the integrity of the financial system in the UAE, follows the establishment of the Executive Office of the Anti-Money Laundering & Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).

The Executive Office reports to the UAE’s Higher Committee overseeing the implementation of the country’s National AML/CFT Strategy chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

According to a statement, the establishment of the court is aimed at further raising the UAE’s and Dubai’s global competitiveness by reinforcing the rule of law and upholding the values of justice and transparency.

The new court will support Dubai’s efforts to tackle financial crimes, including money laundering, as part of the UAE’s wider endeavour to combat crime.

Taresh Al Mansouri, director general of Dubai Courts, said: “This move will enable our stakeholders to raise their efficiency in effectively implementing the National AML/CFT Strategy and National Action Plan and achieving its goals through an empowered and sustainable system.”

He added that the new court will strengthen the UAE’s efforts to bring financial criminals to justice while also representing another step in the development of the legislative framework and helps reinforce compliance with international anti-money laundering and law enforcement standards.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.