Why now is the time for GCC exports to shift strategy

The world is heating up – and so are countries’ efforts to slow that change.

The European Union has introduced a new carbon border tariff that is set to be phased in that would place import fees on high-carbon products. In the US, Democrats have proposed similar legislation.

Between 2025 and 2035, the carbon border-adjustment mechanism will see subsidies for carbon-intensive exports phased out, and importers will have to buy a new type of pollution permit.

“The policy is, in effect, a tariff intended to compensate for the fact that foreign firms may face no carbon price, or one that is lower than Europe’s,” according to the Economist.

For the Gulf, which produces large quantities of steel, aluminium, fertiliser, electricity, cement – all of which will be taxed under the new EU legislation – now is the time to get industrial sectors ready for the change.

“It’s going to be a challenge to [the Gulf’s] competitiveness,” Strafor Middle East analyst Ryan Bohl told Arabian Business about the new border tariff.

But the Gulf is likely to maintain its competitive edge in these sectors for now, experts told Arabian Business.

“It would be a bigger issue for Gulf countries if this type of legislation was emerging in Asia’s major economies, which are a key focus area of the Gulf,” said Robert Mogielnicki, a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington DC.

In the next two decades, as climate change continues to accelerate, the attitude in places like China, South Korea and Japan may shift more in line with the EU’s, putting further pressure on the Gulf’s carbon-intensive exports.

“It is reasonable to assume that other places are going to start looking at things like this as climate becomes more of a priority,” Omar Al-Ubaydli, director of research at Derasat, said.

The EU produces just 8 percent of global emissions, but the bloc is betting that its new legislation will prompt action from other major economies when they meet in November in Glasgow for COP26, the major climate change conference, Reuters reported.

However, Qais Al Suwaidi, head of the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said in an interview with Bloomberg that the country is unlikely to set a net-zero emissions target before the talks start.

“Don’t expect us to announce anything by the COP26, but we are considering a net-zero target like any other part of the world,” he said.

The UAE is considering such a goal, but its extreme heat and dry conditions make reducing greenhouse gas emissions difficult because plenty of energy is needed for cooling and desalination, according to Al Suwaidi.

While the cost of energy to produce goods is less of a concern when energy is cheap – like it is in the Gulf – it becomes expensive when industrialists have to pay the fine for using energy intensive methods when they export goods.

Officials the Economist spoke to estimate that by 2030 the carbon border-adjustment mechanism and associated environmental policies will reduce emissions in the affected sectors by 14 percent, compared with a scenario in which nothing changes. However, imports would be 12 percent lower, because tariffs depress trade.

Gulf governments have a choice: Prepare for the tariffs and make adjustments to meet new standards; or integrate the tariff into their profit margins.

And they have put climate change issues at the core of their agendas, from increased investment in green hydrogen, solar, and wind technology, to pledging to make the aforementioned net-zero carbon emission goals.

Given the rapid rate of climate change, it’s unsurprising that the “US and EU are getting serious about fees on carbon embedded in foreign goods”, said Mogielnicki, who is also an adjunct assistant professor at Georgetown University. “Of course, this type of legislation also protects domestic industries from competitors in countries with lighter climate regulations.”

Exports from the Gulf

While Gulf governments have taken steps to address climate issues and diversify their economies away from oil, upon which they are currently dependent, challenges remain if the region is to meet its carbon and climate goals.

“A good deal of the Gulf region’s push to diversify their economies away from hydrocarbons relies on energy-intensive economic activities,” Mogielnicki said.

The imports subject to the EU tariff represent about 5 percent of goods brought into the bloc from around the world, Reuters reported. Statistics from the European Commission show that 6.9 percent of the GCC’s exports in 2020 went to the EU, with fuel, mining products, and chemicals making up the bulk.

Steel, among the three biggest producers of carbon dioxide, accounts for a share of GCC exports to the EU.

The GCC’s aluminium export market is massive, with most products going to China, but also to Europe – the UAE operates the second largest aluminium plant in the world.

Like aluminium, the GCC’s fertiliser industry is heavily export-oriented, shipping to 80 countries globally, with India, Brazil and the US receiving the majority in 2018, according to the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association.

While steel, among the three biggest producers of carbon dioxide, also accounts for a share of GCC exports to the EU, which imports 52 million euros worth from the UAE in iron and steel, 14m euros from Saudi Arabia, 18m euros from Oman, 3m euros from Kuwait, and only 1m from Bahrain.

Work is underway to decarbonise the steel sector, with emphasis on establishing or switching to hydrogen (H2) steel production. To make the switch, however, new facilities have to be developed or be retrofitted with the right technology. For investors and the private sector, opportunity looms.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics.

“Compared to other countries, the Gulf is in a unique position because it has these ambitious development agendas; it’s got significant financial resources,” Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics, told Arabian Business. “So they can really kind of accelerate the change.”

Opportunity on the horizon

There’s a lot of work to be done, and exporting industries need to become more carbon-efficient with the energy they consume, Livermore said. Steel, aluminium and cement are going to be part of the industrial mix for years to come as greener alternatives remain costly and their use not widely adopted.

“So if you can become the most energy efficient producers of these products, then within this lies opportunity,” he added. “Eventually, the energy efficiency can become a competitive advantage.”