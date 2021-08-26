Saudi minister eyes closer investment ties on official UK visit

The Saudi Minister of Investment has started an official visit to the United Kingdom during which he is set to hold meetings with a view to cement closer ties with some of the country’s biggest companies.

Khalid Al-Falih is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with officials from the public and private sectors and at major UK companies in various sectors including financial services, healthcare, chemical industries, hotel and hospitality and manufacturing, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Al-Falih said: “Saudi Vision 2030 is an ambitious development plan that offers unprecedented investment opportunities for investors, whether they are governments, companies or individuals.

“We are keen for our friends in the UK to be fully acquainted with the available opportunities and the major developments that the investment environment witnessed in Saudi Arabia, especially that we want their partnership to continue with us while we are building a prominent investment stage of our national development process.”

He added that there are more than 600 British companies working in the kingdom, saying that the visit will contribute to increasing the volume of UK investments in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Falih also said that the visit aims at enhancing the mutual investment and economic ties as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries in a way that accords with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The visit also seeks to attract British expertise in the fields of the financial sector, health and biology supply chains, advanced technologies and human resources development.

Discussions will also take place to attract British educational institutions and programs into the kingdom.

The minister added that the visit also aims at acquainting officials and executive leaders in the UK with the achievements of the Saudi Vision 2030 and the legislative reform and executive programs.

In July, Saudi Arabia said it was looking to Britain to gain insights from its historical experience of being a global tourism capital.

“There are huge opportunities for sharing education and culture experiences with the UK,” said Aradhana Khowala, chair of the advisory board The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) – one of the world’s most ambitious tourism and hospitality projects.

Britain’s vast tourism sector – which welcomed 36 million visitors in 2018 and ranks among the world’s top ten most-visited destinations – could also help to plug TRSDC’s talent gap as it looks to fill 70,000 jobs across the course of the project.

Announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017, the Red Sea project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites by 2030.