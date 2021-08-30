Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets fall in July

Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets fell slightly in July, after it reported a slight increase in June as oil prices gave the kingdom a boost.

The stockpile at the central bank fell by about SAR16.6 billion ($4.4bn) to SAR1.641trn last month, according to the central bank’s monthly report. Net foreign assets rose by 2 percent in June to SAR1.675trn.

Net foreign assets declined significantly in 2020 as lower oil income strained finances and officials transferred $40bn to the kingdom’s sovereign fund to fuel an investment spree.

Most economists say that’s more than enough to defend the riyal’s peg to the dollar, and rising oil prices could further lift the fortunes of the world’s largest crude exporter in the months ahead.