Gulf-India free trade deal talks ‘progressing fast’, says minister

Discussions between the Gulf region and India on concluding a free trade agreement (FTA) are “progressing fast”, according to a senior Indian official.

Addressing India’s business through the platform of the Jain International Trade Organisation, Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce, Industry and Consumer Affairs, specifically cited the UAE as a country with which his ministry is engaged in talks.

Outside the GCC, India is also conducting FTA-related talks with the United Kingdom, Australia and the European Union, state news agency WAM reported.

It quoted Goyal as saying the pace of discussions have now gathered speed, adding: “Traders and exporters are the “twin pistons powering the economic growth engine of India. We firmly believe in the capabilities of the business community as well as of start-ups.”

The FTAs will enable India to become a global “trading hub”, Goyal (pictured below) said.

The Jain International Trade Organisation is conducting a 12-day virtual expo with the participation of several thousand businesses and entrepreneurs.

Under a free trade agreement, two trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them.

Colin Shah, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) chairman, said that the proposed FTA with the UAE can result in enhanced exports in a sector which has been badly hit by the pandemic, declining to $2.77 billion in 2020-2021.

“The UAE is India’s one of the top three major export markets for gem and jewellery products,” he said in comments published by India’s Economic Times.

Millions of Indians live and work in the Gulf region, one of the largest concentrations of migrants in the world. The geographical and historical proximity of the Arabian Peninsula to India makes it a convenient destination for Indians.

According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), India is one of the top sources of origin countries (apart from the Philippines) of migrants to the Gulf countries.

Recent legislation changes in the region, especially in the UAE, are expected to encourage further migration.