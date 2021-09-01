Leading British industry figures welcome UAE’s relaxed tourism visa ruling

As the UAE re-opened its tourist visa applications this week for all fully vaccinated visitors, leading British spokespeople welcomed the move as a boost for consumer and business travel.

The UAE has opened tourist visa applications for people from all countries, as long as they have been fully inoculated by one of the World Health Organisation-approved vaccines: AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

The move builds on the economic momentum of the UAE being moved to Britain’s amber list on August 8, said Bradley Jones, executive director at UK-UAE Business Council.

“Over 78 percent of Britain’s adults have received both Covid-19 vaccine doses, which means the UAE is now open for most British tourists. With the Dubai Expo opening in a few weeks’ time, there has never been a better time to take a holiday in the UAE,” said Jones.

“I expect that many of these travellers will be pleasantly surprised by the diversity of the UAE’s economy and the ease of doing business there, and they will be keen to learn more about new business opportunities.”

‘Enormous uncertainty’

British Business Group (BBG) chairman, John Martin St. Valery, said that UAE-based British expats have faced “enormous uncertainty” in their personal and professional lives with the travel restrictions, which were enforced from late January through to last month.

“While we know some of our BBG members took risks and travelled this summer, there are many that have not been back to the UK or had visitors for two years. The easing of restrictions is welcome news and will boost travel in both directions,” said St. Valery.

The chair said that BBG travel and tourism members were already seeing the impact of “revenge tourism” – where Brits were flocking to UAE hotels following the lengthy travel ban.

“With Expo just around the corner and the anticipation mounting for an incredible global stage, Dubai’s first class offering as a holiday destination and many UK companies with interests in the region, we expect the skies will be very busy and tourists are more likely to stay for longer to ensure they make the most of their travel,” added St. Valery.

The UAE is a popular tourism and business destination for the UK, with more than 5,000 British businesses and 120,000 British citizens living in the UAE, according to BBG data. Separately, 1.5 million Britons visited the country from the UK annually before the pandemic hit.

Bradley Jones, executive director at UK-UAE Business Council (left), and British Business Group (BBG) chairman John Martin St. Valery

Centre-stage for winter sun

CEO of Dubai-based trade and investment advisors, British Centres for Business, Joe Hepworth, said that the new relaxed rulings had returned the UAE to its former centre-stage position on the winter sun map for the UK.

“Coinciding with the Expo, it’s great news in every sense. And with the start of the trade show season, it makes it so much easier for UK business travellers to plan and come for key exhibitions,” said Hepworth, adding that the new ruling provides a general confidence level that the UAE is open for vaccinated travellers.

Nazar Musa, CEO of local business set-up company Pro Partner Group, said the UAE opening up its tourist visa applications represents a strong move towards “normalising” the Dubai economy.

“With the Expo on the near horizon, the new ruling will allow more people into the country and boost the local economy even further. However, for UK passport holders the key change was the UAE being listed as an amber country – this move has definitely driven a stronger influx of UK citizens into the UAE,” she told Arabian Business.

The UAE has recently introduced visas aimed at enticing individuals to use Dubai as a base for remote working. For example, the ‘Nomad’ visa allows freelance workers to base themselves in the emirate for 12 months while conducting business overseas.

“Remote working initiatives have opened up opportunities for many UK visitors to come to the UAE and spend a more meaningful amount of time outside the confines of their 30-day visa-on-arrival,” said Musa.

Total revenues generated by the UAE’s tourism sector reached AED11.3 billion ($3bn) during the first six months of 2021, up from AED8.6bn in the year-earlier period, according to official data.