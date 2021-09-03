UAE eyes ‘new era of growth’ with 50 national projects on launchpad

A new series of national projects aimed at laying the foundations for a new era of growth in the UAE will be launched next week.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have announced that plans will be unveiled from September 5.

The programme of economic and developmental projects are designed to establish the UAE’s regional and international status as a major economic hub and a champion of excellence, with a competitive business environment that will attract investors, innovators, entrepreneurs and talents from across the world.

The comprehensive projects will build on the UAE’s successes of the past 50 years and chart an ambitious path for the next 50, a statement said without giving details of the projects.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted: “The UAE is starting a new season in a different way this year. We will announce a series of 50 significant economic projects starting from September 5 to lead the next phase of growth.”

He added: “The UAE does not wait for the future, it shapes its own future.”

Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: “50 new national projects will be announced this month, extending our development journey for generations to come. The people of the UAE are encouraged to take part, harnessing their knowledge, creativity and resourcefulness so our nation can seize the opportunities of the future.”

The projects will cover economic and social development, focusing on entrepreneurship, the digital and circular economies, and applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The initiative aims to reinforce the goals of economic diversification to broaden the base of the national economy and expand the sources of total income, the statement said.

The new projects aim to advance the UAE’s economy, to ensure a decent life for citizens and residents, double foreign direct investment (FDI) and boost the UAE’s status as an incubator for talents and investors from all over the world.

They also aim to transform the UAE into a comprehensive hub in all sectors and areas of creativity and innovation, positioning the UAE as a “land of opportunities”.