Saudi Arabia reveals carbon credits plan to fight climate change

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in collaboration with the Saudi Tadawul Group on Friday announced plans to establish the Riyadh Voluntary Exchange Platform for offsets and carbon credits within the Middle East and North Africa.

The initiative will be the primary destination and main platform for companies and institutes that target reducing their emissions by trading carbon equivalent credit certificates.

The voluntary exchange platform is part of plans to support the reduction of climate change effects, as well as to contribute to Paris Agreement goals, according to a statement issued by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, chairman of PIF, said: “These efforts are part of Saudi Arabia’s leading role within the region to contribute to the reduction of climate change effects as part of several initiatives that were launched with that regard, through pursuing additional methodologies such as creating a motivational environment for companies and institutes to reduce their emissions.

“Moreover, and taking Saudi Arabia capital market strength, its initiatives and aspirational projects into consideration, we are well-positioned to incubate and host this exchange platform.”

The governor of the PIF, Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan (pictured above), added: “Looking at the exemplary projects we are working on, which generate their supply of energy from renewable sources and utilise sustainable material, we have developed deep knowledge on how to contribute to this cause adequately.

“We have a strong financial background that we will deploy to create a suitable environment for the voluntary exchange platform, and we will capitalise on our partnerships and the strength of our investment portfolio, in addition to exploiting the efforts led by the Sovereign Wealth Funds Group that aim to enhance the effect of its investments on the environment.”

In March, Saudi Arabia announced its plans to plant 50 billion trees across the Middle East, as part of its strategy to confront climate change.

Under the Middle East Green Initiative, the kingdom will coordinate with neighbouring states and regional allies to plant 40 billion trees.

The remaining 10 billion trees will be planted in Saudi Arabia under the Saudi Green Initiative, also announced on Saturday, making the combined total the largest reforestation program in the world.

Under the Saudi Green Initiative, the kingdom also plans to reduce carbon emissions by securing half of the country’s power from renewable sources by 2030, combat pollution and land degradation, and preserve marine life.

Saudi Arabia is a member of the IEF, the world’s largest energy organisation whose mandate is to promote dialogue on energy policy and support its members in the transition to a sustainable energy future.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, faces weighty environmental challenges which include desertification and air pollution.

During its presidency of the Group of 20 last year, the Saudi government secured the G20’s endorsement of the concept of the Circular Carbon Economy, which supports technologies such as Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage and Direct Air Capture.