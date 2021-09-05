UAE’s Fourth Industrial Revolution programme to add AED25bn to economy by 2031

The launch of a Fourth Industrial Revolution programme in the UAE will add AED25 billion to the country’s national economy over the next nine years, according to Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency.

Al Amiri was speaking to local and international media at the inauguration of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’ campaign, to create a strategic roadmap for the country’s new era of economic, political and social growth.

She said the programme would focus on two key areas – building a foundation for technology within the UAE’s existing industries today; and fostering the development of technology-intensive industries across the country’s economy.

“Achieving this objective of the programme will add AED25 billion to our national economy by 2031,” she said.

Al Amiri admitted “this is not a one-size-fits-all solution”, and revealed partnerships would be struck up with “existing technology players” and “key industrial players” within the network.

“Our aim is to increase industrial productivity by 30 percent by 2031. This is the first step in our journey,” she said.

Al Amiri also announced the creation of a Fourth Industrial Revolution Readiness Index. She explained: “This is an assessment across each of our industrial players within the ecosystem of the Emirates.

“We will provide them with a roadmap on which technology will be deployed to increase the effectiveness of the business, increase productivity so that they are able to meet the global standards when it comes to business processes.

“This is a highly personalised approach to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We will work with our partners to demonstrate which technologies gives them the edge in their respective businesses.”

According to Al Amiri, the first phase will see the index deployed across 200 companies within the next three months.

“By 2022 will have 100 executives who will undergo this leadership 4.0 programme and they will be the catalysts for the Fourth Industrial transformation in our industrial base,” she said.