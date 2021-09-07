UAE leaders unveil campaign to attract global entrepreneurs and businesses

The UAE has unveiled a global campaign to attract entrepreneurs, businesses and talent from across the world to the Gulf country.

The ‘United Global Emirates’ campaign will highlight all the world-class services, infrastructure, and resources available to international talent, demonstrating why the UAE is the ideal launch platform for their enterprises.

The initiative also encourages entrepreneurs and professionals to “go global” with the help of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter: “We are launching ‘United Global Emirates’, an international campaign to highlight the benefits and incentives that the UAE offers to help entrepreneurs go global. We invite talents from all over the world to make their ideas a reality in the #United_Global_Emirates.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared on Twitter on September 6, 2021

As the UAE enters a new phase of growth, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, emphasised that the campaign’s launch intends to position the country as one of the strongest global economics over the next 50 years and as an ideal destination to work, invest, and live in.

“Our nation will build on its entrepreneurial achievements to reinforce its status as a prime destination for talent, expertise and investments,” he also shared on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan also shared on Twitter on September 6, 2021

The campaign’s announcement follows the nation’s reveal of its ‘Principles of the 50’, a keystone of the country’s jubilee celebrations, which lays out its economic, political and social growth over the next 50 years.

A part of that is the deepening of trade ties in fast-growing economies in Asia and Africa, as well as plans to draw $150 billion in foreign investment from mainly older partners to reposition itself as a global hub for business and finance.