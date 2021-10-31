Economic ‘collapse’ forecast if GCC were to ban Lebanese imports

With Lebanon already battling what has been called the worst financial crisis in history by the World Bank, comments made by its Minister of Information George Kordahi in support of the Houthis in Yemen could result in a GCC-wide ban on Lebanese imports, pushing the country further towards an economic abyss.

As the Lebanese lira has lost more than 80 percent of its value to the dollar, the country’s industrialists have been relying on export markets to make “fresh dollars” – a term used for dollars from abroad, meaning they can be exchanged to lira at the black market rates, currently at 20,000 LL to the dollar – in order to sustain their businesses and pay their suppliers.

The GCC constitutes around 50 percent of Lebanon’s export markets, said Paul Abi Nasr, CEO of Polytextile and board member of the Association of Lebanese Industrialists (ALI). And with Saudi Arabia imposing a ban on all imports from Lebanon, the fear is that other GCC countries would follow suit, resulting “in an overnight collapse of the industrial sector”, said Abi Nasr.

The UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait have already pulled their ambassadors and barred their nationals from traveling to Lebanon, in solidarity with the kingdom.

“A GCC-wide ban [on imports from Lebanon] would cause an overnight collapse of the industrial sector, and with it cause job losses in the tens of thousands (the industrial sector employs around 195,000). The effects could be devastating and we surely hope they won’t go ahead with it,” explained Abi Nasr.

“We also hope the Saudi government reverses on the import ban because like this they are punishing the private sector with whom they have no issue. The private sector can only operate in a rule-abiding environment that has to be in the best of relationships with our trade partners, especially in the GCC. Our interests and values dictate as much, we share the same vision of a prosperous Middle East,” he continued.

Paul Abi Nasr, CEO of Polytextile and board member of the Association of Lebanese Industrialists (ALI).

Kordahi’s comments were made during an interview recorded in August, prior to him becoming minister, which aired last Monday and caused outrage in Saudi Arabia, and across the GCC.

Fresh organic produce is among the sectors which “take a big hit” if Gulf countries indeed stop importing Lebanese products, given that is the main export market for that sector, said Rami Helou, managing partner of organic fresh produce company Healthy Basket and member of the organic syndicate of Lebanon.

While organic fresh producers do sell in the local market, the collapse of the Lebanese lira is such that they make their revenues from exports, explained Helou.

“The organic fresh produce sector has always considered the GCC its main export market since, there, it could compete against European imports in cost,” he said.

“Therefore, the impact [of a ban] would be very big as all top three organic-produce entities in the country depend on exporting to the GCC. It would cause a collapse in the market of fresh organic produce because, effectively, foreign markets would be shut down for us,” continued Helou.

Speaking from his own experience as with Healthy Basket, Helou said exports make 50 percent of his company’s revenues and that should Dubai also ban imports from Lebanon, “the company would struggle financially and take a big hit because most of our business comes from there.”

He said Saudi Arabia had imposed a ban on Lebanese agricultural produce last year and so the other GCC markets had become even more essential to their bottom line.

In an attempt to mitigate the damages, the Association of Lebanese Industrialists has released a statement whereby it called upon the president, prime minster and speaker of parliament to remain neutral in the face of regional conflicts and maintain Lebanon’s positive relation with the global and regional communities.

Given the dire situation Lebanon is in, the statement said: “We cannot allow politics to destroy our economy”.

The Lebanese Business Council in Abu Dhabi has also strongly condemned Kordahi’s statements releasing a statement, which said: “The Lebanese people, who believe in the historical relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, cannot accept that Lebanon turns into a platform for attacking or offending the fraternal countries or interfering in their foreign policies, which have always been of help to Lebanon and its people over the years.”

It added, “Hence, we renew and emphasise our categorical rejection of the continuation of this approach. We call on the officials in Lebanon to take everything that would bring Lebanon back to its Arab incubator and to enhance the Lebanese-GCC relations and return them to their previous era.”

In an interview with Al Jadeed, a local TV sation, earlier this morning, Kordahi said his resignation from the government was out of the question.