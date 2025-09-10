Abu Dhabi Chamber reports 17% rise in German business membership as UAE-Germany trade tops $13.8bn

Abu Dhabi is strengthening its position as a premier destination for German businesses, with membership at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry climbing 17 per cent by the end of August 2025 compared to the same period last year.

The Chamber said the surge reflects the rising confidence of German investors in Abu Dhabi’s pro-business environment, as the emirate reinforces its role as a global hub for innovation, investment, and enterprise.

In 2024, non-oil trade between the UAE and Germany exceeded AED50bn ($13.8bn), a 5.4 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Abu Dhabi – Germany trade

To build on these strong ties, a high-level UAE economic delegation will visit Germany from September 15–18 to engage with senior German officials, explore new opportunities, and reinforce strategic partnerships supporting sustainable development in both nations.

German companies are active across sectors including engineering, energy, aviation, logistics, and finance, underscoring confidence in Abu Dhabi as an integrated economic hub supported by world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly regulations.

At the same time, Emirati entities such as Mubadala, DP World, Emirates Airline, dnata, Dubai Islamic Bank, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority continue to expand in Germany, with investments spanning aircraft maintenance, port management, finance, and clean energy.

Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The economic partnership between Abu Dhabi and Germany is a prime example of international cooperation founded on complementarity and knowledge exchange.

“The marked growth in trade volume and the increasing number of German companies registered in Abu Dhabi reflect the strength of our economic ties and reinforce the emirate’s status as a global economic hub.”

He added that the Chamber is committed to acting as an integrative platform for the business community, providing digital services, facilitating dialogue between public and private sectors, and launching initiatives for entrepreneurs, businesswomen, and family-owned enterprises.

Looking ahead, opportunities for deeper cooperation lie in manufacturing, advanced technology, renewable energy, and logistics—all key priorities in the Chamber’s 2025–2028 Roadmap to drive diversification, innovation, and private sector competitiveness.