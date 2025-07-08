Abu Dhabi Chamber membership passes 157,200 as business confidence surges with $79.2bn GDP boost

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has recorded a sharp rise in business registrations, with membership growing to 157,207 companies—a 4.9 per cent increase between September 2024 and June 2025.

The surge highlights renewed business confidence in the emirate and the Chamber’s expanding role in driving private sector growth.

The milestone was announced during a press briefing, where ADCCI also showcased its impact over the past nine months, including:

Hosting 69 business events with government bodies

Welcoming 70 trade and diplomatic delegations

Signing 25 partnership agreements

Participating in 11 outbound delegations

Launching its first overseas office in Poland

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ADCCI, said: “Abu Dhabi’s economic strength is reflected in the number of new members, and we believe strong partnerships between the public and private sectors will continue to produce success.

“The rise in memberships highlights the Chamber’s strategic role as a key partner in economic development and a driver of competitiveness and sustainable growth.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the business community, sharing its ambitions and providing the tools and resources to compete on the global stage.”

The membership growth coincides with the emirate’s continued economic expansion. Abu Dhabi’s GDP hit AED291bn ($79.2bn) in Q1 2025, up 3.4 per cent year-on-year.

The non-oil sector led the growth with a 6.1 per cent increase to AED163.6bn ($44.5bn), accounting for 56.2 per cent of total GDP—an outcome of the emirate’s diversification strategy.

Key sectors driving non-oil growth include manufacturing, construction, finance, real estate and trade.

ADCCI has also strengthened service delivery. Between September 2024 and June 2025:

The Chamber achieved a 90.23 per cent customer satisfaction score on the TAMM platform

Its call centre handled over 18,900 inquiries

15 industry working groups were formed to solve regulatory challenges

364 economic reports were published to support strategic decision-making

10 workshops were held, reaching over 1,000 business representatives

Seven companies were honoured with the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, recognising innovation and quality within the emirate’s private sector.

ADCCI’s initiatives are aligned with Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy and the UAE’s national growth strategy. Its 2025–2028 roadmap, developed alongside the private sector, focuses on SME support, investment access, capacity building, and enhancing Abu Dhabi’s image as a global investment hub.