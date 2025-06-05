Abu Dhabi Fund for Development delivers $59bn in global support, supports 107 countries

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has delivered $59bn in funding and supported 107 countries since it was founded, according to its 2024 Annual Report.

The report highlights a landmark year in advancing the UAE’s foreign aid strategy, promoting global sustainable development, and empowering local industries to thrive on the international stage.

With a legacy rooted in the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, ADFD’s work in 2024 supported strategic growth across 107 countries, aligning with key national initiatives like UAE Centennial 2071, Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, and the UAE Export Development Policy.

By the end of 2024, ADFD’s cumulative development financing reached AED216.5bn ($59bn):

AED157bn ($42.7bn) in concessional loans

AED57.6bn ($15.7bn) in government grants

AED1.9bn ($516m) in direct contributions

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development

These funds supported transformational projects in renewable energy, education, infrastructure, water security, transportation, technology, and housing—all aimed at uplifting partner nations and advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ADFD continued to champion the national economy, with the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) allocating AED4bn ($1.1bn) in financing to support UAE exports to over 40 global markets.

Additionally, AED6bn ($1.6bn) was earmarked to help 19 Emirati companies deliver vital projects across eight countries, boosting local enterprise while expanding global influence.

The Fund recorded AED12.2bn ($3.3bn) in total investments across 22 countries, currently supporting 17 companies in priority sectors. These investments are catalysing job creation and sustainable economic growth in emerging markets.

ADFD’s renewable energy work in the Pacific and Caribbean earned it the prestigious 2024 United Nations Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Partnerships Award—a first for any institution in the Middle East and North Africa.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADFD’s Board of Directors, said: “Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan believed that the essence of civilised progress is measured by the value of the individual and their good deeds, whose impact lasts a lifetime.

“This philosophy formed the foundation upon which Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) was established in 1971, transforming it into a developmental institution that embodies the values of the UAE and a shining beacon spreading its sustainable impact around the world.

“The Fund plays an exceptional role in supporting the UAE’s foreign aid policy, which is based on principles of development and achieving economic and social stability in developing countries.

“Additionally, it strengthens partnerships with international and regional organisations to establish a sustainable developmental impact, reflecting the UAE’s position as a global force driving sustainable development”.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Vice Chairman of ADFD’s Board of Directors, said: “ADFD continues to achieve more milestones, using its developmental and economic tools to enhance the UAE’s position regionally and internationally, solidifying its role as an active and influential global player.

“Thanks to the visionary of the leadership, the Fund has become a pioneering model in adopting a strategic approach to financing vital projects that create a lasting impact and contribute to supporting the developmental programs of developing nations to meet their aspirations and strengthen their infrastructure and economies.

“In 2024, the Fund made exceptional efforts to help countries overcome their economic and social challenges, financing many major developmental projects with a sustainable impact in areas such as energy, water, infrastructure, education, , technology, food security, and other key sectors that contribute to supporting the Sustainable Development Goals and improving the well-being of people”.