Abu Dhabi invests $3.54bn to become world’s first AI-native government by 2027

Abu Dhabi is accelerating its transformation into the world’s first AI-native government by 2027, supported by an AED13bn ($3.54bn) investment.

The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) confirmed that more than 100 AI use cases are now in operation across 40 government entities, with TAMM 4.0 set to launch at GITEX Global 2025.

TAMM 4.0 redefines public services around proactive, personalised experiences that adapt to citizens’ and residents’ life moments.

AI in Abu Dhabi

Key capabilities include intelligent orchestration of services across government entities, predictive service delivery through machine learning, and contextual AI assistants providing multilingual guidance.

The platform also features predictive decision processing for routine approvals and compliance checks, enabling government employees to focus on higher-value interactions.

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, said: “Our goal is to help build a government that feels as simple and intuitive as the technology that people use every day. Intelligent, responsive, and designed around human needs. TAMM 4.0 demonstrates this vision in action.”

Abu Dhabi has already deployed more than 100 AI use cases across over 40 government entities, moving from pilot projects to production scale.

Examples include proactive service delivery, where AI monitors life events to trigger relevant services automatically; intelligent compliance, using real-time analysis of business activities to provide instant guidance; and smart resource allocation, with machine learning predicting demand to optimise staffing. Services are also delivered seamlessly in more than 15 languages through natural language AI.

To ensure inclusivity, DGE has introduced AI Majalis across the emirate. These community forums, held in traditional majlis settings, provide trusted spaces for dialogue on practical AI applications in daily life while promoting responsible and ethical AI use.

Workforce transformation is also central to Abu Dhabi’s AI strategy. More than 95 per cent of the government’s 30,000 employees have completed AI training programmes, preparing civil servants to apply AI responsibly and ethically in their roles.

New Chief Data and AI Officer roles have been created across every government entity to drive adoption, governance, and innovation.

The Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027, supported by an AED13bn ($3.54bn) investment, sets the framework for this transformation. Key pillars include 100 per cent sovereign cloud adoption, full AI integration into services, data-driven decision-making, a unified digital framework, and robust cybersecurity.

By 2027, Abu Dhabi aims to operate as an integrated ecosystem built on transparency, anticipating community needs and evolving continuously.

The government’s responsible approach to AI deployment is designed to deliver intuitive, human-centred services while setting global standards for ethical and inclusive AI adoption.