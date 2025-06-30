Abu Dhabi population hits 4.14 million in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s population grew by 7.5 per cent in 2024 to reach 4,135,985 people, according to new data released on Monday by the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD), outpacing growth rates of established international financial centres.

The emirate has seen its population increase by 51 per cent over the past decade, rising from 2.7 million in 2014 to over 4.1 million in 2024, positioning the UAE capital as an increasingly attractive destination for international professionals and businesses.

This demographic expansion coincides with significant economic achievements, with the emirate’s GDP growing by 3.8 per cent last year to an all-time high of AED 1.2 trillion ($326.7 billion), driven primarily by non-oil sectors, which expanded by 6.2 per cent to account for 54.7 per cent of total economic output.

“Abu Dhabi’s sustained population growth reflects the government’s success in creating an environment that attracts international talent and investment,” said Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of SCAD.

The emirate’s workforce expanded by 9.1 per cent in 2024, with professional roles increasing by 6.4 per cent, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s continued transition toward knowledge-based industries including artificial intelligence, technology, financial services, and advanced manufacturing.

According to SCAD, 54 per cent of residents are aged 25-44, creating what officials describe as one of the world’s most economically dynamic talent pools.

The population growth supports the city’s development into what it aims to be the world’s first AI-native government under the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, generating demand for specialists in digital governance, policy analytics, and technology integration.

International confidence in the emirate’s strategy is evident in investment flows, with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange exceeding AED 3 trillion ($817 billion) in market capitalisation. In 2024, Abu Dhabi Global Market witnessed a 245 per cent growth of assets under management, 32 per cent rise in operational entities, and 39 per cent increase in workforce within its jurisdiction.

The emirate recorded a 16 per cent increase in economic licenses issued in 2024, while total construction value reached AED 107.4 billion ($29.2 billion), demonstrating continued infrastructure development.

As per SCAD’s register-based census methodology, the revised 2023 population figure now stands at 3,847,585, reflecting the integration of new data sources and methodological improvements.

Detailed population data is available through the official Abu Dhabi Census website, while the Bayaan platform provides additional statistical indicators across various sectors.