Abu Dhabi sees growth in non-oil foreign trade in the first half of 2025

When the global economy showed signs of softening in mid‑2025, Abu Dhabi’s non‑oil foreign trade did the opposite. According to released figures, Abu Dhabi Customs reported that trade in goods unrelated to hydrocarbons surged 34.7 per cent in the first half of the year, rising from AED 145 billion in the first half of 2024 to AED 195.4 billion in January to June 2025.

The breakdown tells an equally compelling story. Non‑oil exports jumped 64 per cent to AED 78.5 billion (from AED 47.9 billion), imports increased 15 per cent to AED 80 billion, and re‑exports climbed 35 per cent to over AED 36 billion, up from AED 26.6 billion a year earlier.

Their growth underscores more than just numbers; it signals a strategic structural shift. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), emphasised this by stating, the emirate’s non-oil foreign trade steady performance in H1 2025 reaffirms our position as a global economic powerhouse, bridging East and West, North and South. Our consistent growth, amid the challenges in the international trade and global economy, reflects the strengths of our long-term economic planning, decisive policy execution, and our commitment to enabling fair and free exchange of goods, services, and innovations”.

Al Zaabi added, “We are doubling down our efforts to position Abu Dhabi among the world’s most business-ready economies by streamlining trade procedures, deploying smart systems, and integrating services to enhance flow and accelerate efficiency, cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade and investment centre and a key node on international supply chains.”

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, said, “The growth in non-oil foreign trade during the first half of 2025 reflects the success of Abu Dhabi’s economic strategies, and highlights the effectiveness of efforts made by Abu Dhabi Customs, in collaboration with strategic partners, to facilitate trade. These efforts are driven by the adoption of advanced systems, innovations, and digital technologies.”

He emphasised the continued commitment to developing a proactive and agile customs ecosystem that supports global supply chains and enhances the emirate’s competitiveness as a regional and international hub for trade and business.

“Abu Dhabi Customs remains dedicated to delivering best-in-class services and procedures that accelerate customs clearance and promote integration with both local and international partners, thereby supporting sustainable growth, enabling the future economy, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position on the global trade map,” Al Mansoori concluded.