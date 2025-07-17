Bahrain announces $17bn investment package during White House meeting with Donald Trump

Bahrain has announced major investment and finance deals with the US, following a meeting between Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain and with US President Donald J. Trump at the White House.

The two leaders met to reaffirm the enduring strategic partnership between Bahrain and the United States—one that spans more than 130 years.

During the high-level meeting, Prince Salman announced a landmark $17bn investment package aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including:

Security

Trade

Technology

Bahrain Donald Trump meeting

The package underscores growing confidence in Bahrain’s economic outlook and reflects the robust nature of US-Bahrain relations.

Prince Salman conveyed greetings from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to international peace and sustainable development. Discussions also centred on expanding economic ties and enhancing regional security through new multilateral frameworks.

A major focus of the meeting was the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), which has now expanded to include the United Kingdom, marking a significant step toward deeper regional cooperation.

Prince Salman welcomed the UK’s accession, highlighting the agreement’s role in fostering peace, collective deterrence, and commercial innovation across the Middle East.

Prince Salman also praised the US-Bahrain Free Trade Agreement and the success of the US Trade Zone in Bahrain, citing them as critical engines of growth.

He expressed hope that other like-minded nations would join the C-SIPA framework to drive regional stability and prosperity.

The Crown Prince further noted Bahrain’s support for peaceful nuclear energy and its role in the global energy transition. He also commended President Trump’s diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and promote lasting peace.

President Trump, in turn, praised King Hamad as a respected global leader and reaffirmed Bahrain’s role as a steadfast US ally.

He described the bilateral relationship as “tremendous,” citing growing trade and mutual strategic support.

The meeting concluded with a formal lunch hosted by President Trump in honour of Prince Salman and the accompanying Bahraini delegation. The visit marks a renewed chapter in Bahrain-US relations, grounded in shared values and a vision for long-term global stability.