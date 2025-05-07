Bahrain GDP up 2.6% as non-oil sector flourishes

Bahrain’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased 2.6 per cent in 2024 when compared to the previous year, according to preliminary national accounts estimates released by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) .

While the oil sector decreased due to global oil price instabilities and production cuts, the non-oil sector recorded a growth of 3.8 per cent, reflecting the Government of Bahrain’s strategic focus on vital sectors to achieve comprehensive economic development.

The report also highlighted that financial and insurance activities remained the largest contributors to the real non-oil GDP, accounting for 17.2 per cent, followed by manufacturing at 15.1 per cent.

Bahrain GDP

Most economic activities recorded positive growth rates, having the information and communications sector leading as the fastest growing non-oil sector at 12.3 per cent, followed by professional, scientific, and technical activities at 9.5 per cent and accommodation and food service activities at 5.9 per cent at constant prices.