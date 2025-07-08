BRICS eyes bigger global role as Brazil summit ends with reform, unity pledges

The 17 th BRICS Summit concluded in Rio de Janeiro on Monday with a sweeping declaration of 126 commitments aimed at reforming global governance, pushing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza , and cementing the bloc’s position as a strategic platform for emerging economies.

Chaired by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the summit marked the first full meeting of the newly expanded 11-member group, which welcomed the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia and Ethiopia in January 2024. However, there were some notable absences including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The joint declaration, signed at the Museum of Modern Art, outlined ambitions to reshape multilateralism, calling for greater representation of developing countries in global decision-making.

“We recognise that multipolarity can create opportunities for developing countries and emerging markets (DCEMs) to realise their constructive potential and benefit from inclusive and equitable economic globalisation and cooperation that is universally advantageous,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

“We want to emphasise the importance of the Global South as a driver of positive change, especially amid significant international challenges – including escalating geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, accelerated technological transformation, protectionist measures and migration challenges.”

Gaza conflict in focus

The Gaza war dominated summit discussions, with BRICS nations jointly calling for “an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire” and a “full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and all other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, representing President Masoud Pezeshkian, urged members to condemn Israel’s actions and warned the consequences “will not be limited to one country.”

Brazil’s Lula was blunt in his address, stating that nothing could justify the acts perpetrated by Hamas but “we cannot remain indifferent to the genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza.”

Though the bloc took a firm stance on Gaza, it remained muted on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the summit via videolink, avoiding travel due to an outstanding ICC arrest warrant. The final communiqué referenced Ukraine only once, noting that national positions had been expressed in “appropriate fora” such as the UN Security Council.

Lula also backed an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine and stressed the potential of the China-Brazil-led “Group of Friends for Peace” initiative to end the conflict.

UAE presence and Gulf participation

The United Arab Emirates, attending its second summit since joining the group, sent a high-level delegation led by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who also held talks with Brazilian President Lula on the sidelines.

Sheikh Khaled praised “decades of co-operation, mutual respect and shared interests” with Brazil, while underlining the UAE’s commitment to strengthening multilateral dialogue, sustainable development and economic integration.

At a separate meeting with the UAE team, Sheikh Khaled conveyed President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s greetings and reviewed ongoing strategies to enhance trade, investment and cooperation with BRICS nations.

The UAE’s Finance Minister Mohamed Al Hussaini also participated in the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, where he underscored the country’s commitment to reforming global finance. “We believe that constructive partnerships among emerging and developing economies, through platforms such as BRICS, offer an important opportunity to enhance global economic governance,” he said, according to state news agency WAM.

The Emirates also highlighted its growing role in the BRICS New Development Bank, which marked its 10th anniversary at the summit. Al Hussaini described the bank’s expansion as “a clear sign of its rising international stature.”

The UAE delegation also included senior ministers and advisers such as Reem Al Hashimy, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi and Saif Ghobash, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s growing strategic alignment with Global South priorities.

Trade, tariffs and institutional reforms

Trade tensions also featured prominently, with BRICS members condemning the rise in tariffs they described as “inconsistent with WTO rules,” adding that such restrictions “threaten to reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty.” While the United States was not named, the language was widely interpreted as a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats against the bloc.

Lula took aim at the rising costs of militarisation. “It is always easier to invest in war than in peace,” he said as he warned that multilateralism is facing an “unprecedented collapse.”

The leaders adopted three additional frameworks focused on climate finance, artificial intelligence governance, and the elimination of socially determined diseases. These included calls for greater global oversight of AI, increased IMF and World Bank shareholding for developing countries, and the launch of a Tropical Forest Forever Fund ahead of COP30 in the Amazon city of Belém later this year.

For the first time, the summit addressed artificial intelligence in detail, stressing the need for inclusive global governance mechanisms that reflect the priorities of emerging economies.

The Rio summit marked a key moment in BRICS’ evolution. With 11 full members and 10 strategic partners, including Belarus, Cuba and Vietnam, the group now represents a significant portion of the global population and roughly a quarter of global GDP.

The 17th summit ended with a shared ambition to reshape international governance and a reaffirmation of the bloc’s founding principles: mutual respect, sovereign equality, openness and consensus.

“Every day that passes with an archaic and non-inclusive international structure is a lost day in the fight to solve the grave crises that humanity is facing,” Lula warned in his closing remarks.