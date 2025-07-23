DIFC Courts claims rise 38% in first half of 2025 as Dubai legal hub strengthens

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts recorded 650 claims across all divisions from January to June 2025, representing a 38 per cent increase compared to 470 claims during the same period in 2024.

The total claim value reached AED 13.2 million on average, with the Court of First Instance and its divisions handling 61 claims worth AED 117.7 million each and totalling AED 6.7 billion.

Wayne Martin, Chief Justice, DIFC Courts, said: “The first half of 2025 reflects a sustained pattern of growth, particularly in opt-in matters and higher-value claims. These developments reinforce the DIFC Courts’ position as a trusted forum for resolving complex commercial disputes, supported by experienced judges, and international enforceability. The new DIFC Courts Law, introduced in early 2025, represents a forward-looking step by the Government of Dubai allowing the DIFC Courts to further streamline procedures and enhance judicial practice, reinforcing our position as a premier forum for dispute resolution well into the future.”

Surge in claims across divisions

The Civil & Commercial Division experienced 85 per cent growth year-on-year, rising from 33 to 61 claims with a combined value of AED 2.3 billion. Each claim averaged AED 51.3 million.

The Arbitration Division registered 23 claims, marking a 92 per cent increase from the previous year. These cases carried a total value of AED 4.5 billion, with an average claim value of AED 342.6 million.

The Small Claims Tribunal processed 458 claims, a 73 per cent rise year-on-year, representing AED 43.2 million in total value and averaging AED 95,000 per claim.

Enforcement cases decreased, handling 106 claims worth AED 4.5 million in total, with an average value of AED 1.5 million per case.

Parties outside the DIFC jurisdiction increasingly choose the courts through contractual agreements.

The Court of First Instance saw 38 per cent of claims through opt-in arrangements, whilst the Small Claims Tribunal recorded 39 per cent and the Arbitration Division 18 per cent.

Claims covered banking and finance, retail, manufacturing, cryptocurrency, and real estate sectors. Cases ranged from cross-border disputes to employment contract matters.

New law streamlines DIFC legal processes

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Dubai Law No. 2 of 2025 in March.

The legislation formalises the DIFC Courts’ jurisdiction over civil, commercial, and labour claims whilst consolidating Dubai Law No. 10 of 2004 and DIFC Law No. 12 of 2004 into one statute.

The law clarifies jurisdiction over civil, commercial, employment matters, non-Muslim wills, trusts, and enforcement of arbitral awards. It introduces provisions for employment claims, interim measures, and mediation dispute resolution.

The DIFC Courts Wills Service registered 922 wills during the first six months of 2025, a 14 per cent increase from 2024. The service issued 27 Probate Orders and has registered over 13,400 wills since inception.

The Pro Bono Programme assisted 524 individuals with support from 39 volunteer firms and 51 volunteer lawyers.

Launched in 2009 as the first programme of its kind in the Middle East, it provides legal access for those with financial constraints.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, added: “This period has seen continued uptake across all our services, from civil and commercial claims to ancillary services. The consistent increase in users choosing to bring their disputes to the DIFC Courts is a strong reflection of the value placed on our legal framework by businesses and individuals alike. Serving as the region’s leading common law commercial court for over 20 years, our continued growth is a testament to our mission to adapt, innovate, and expand access to justice through our core and ancillary court service offerings to the public.”

The DIFC Courts publish quarterly statistical updates on their website to maintain transparency. The complete H1 2025 report is available at statistics.difccourts.ae.