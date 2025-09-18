DMCC reports 10% rise in Italian companies as UAE–Italy trade hits $14bn

DMCC has recorded nearly 10 per cent growth in Italian companies over the past 12 months, bringing the total to more than 530 Italian firms now operating from its global trade hub.

The announcement came as DMCC concluded its latest Made For Trade Live (MFTL) roadshows in Naples and Palermo, where more than 260 Italian business leaders were briefed on Dubai’s position as a global trade and innovation hub.

The events focused on expanding commercial ties between Dubai and Southern Italy, highlighting synergies across agri-food, coffee, precious metals, stones, and energy.

Dubai free zone flourishes amid UAE-Italy trade boost

The growth coincides with deepening bilateral ties, as UAE–Italy non-oil trade reached $14bn in 2024, an increase of more than 20 per cent year-on-year.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: “Amid deepening bilateral ties – with UAE–Italy non-oil trade reaching $14bn in 2024 – DMCC has seen close to 10 per cent growth in Italian companies over the past 12 months.

“Our Made For Trade Live roadshows in Naples and Palermo underscore this momentum and the potential for stronger regional trade and investment between Dubai and Southern Italy.

“The synergies are clear: both regions are strategic continental gateways with world-class ports and logistics, and both are home to globally renowned commodities and industries – from coffee and agri-food to energy, precious metals, and precious stones.

“With over 500 Italian businesses now operating successfully from DMCC, we remain committed to sharpening our value proposition and being the de facto hub in Dubai for Italian companies to set up, scale, and connect to high-value global markets.”

The roadshows were held in partnership with:

Corbello, Cardo, Gravante and Raimo

Enterprise Europe Network

Forbes Italia

Gruppo Marican

Naples Chamber of Commerce

Order of Chartered Accounts and Accounting Experts of Naples

SI Impresa

Sicilia Sprint

Department of Economic Activities for the Sicilian Region

With almost 26,000 member companies, DMCC accounts for 15 per cent of Dubai’s annual foreign direct investment (FDI) and 7 per cent of its GDP, underscoring its role as a gateway for businesses seeking expansion into some of the fastest-growing markets worldwide.