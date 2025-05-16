Donald Trump in Qatar: US President announces $1.2tn economic exchange

US President Donald Trump signed an agreement with Qatar to generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2tn as part of his tour of the Gulf.

President Trump also announced economic deals totalling more than $243.5bn between the United States and Qatar, including an historic sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways.

The landmark deals will drive innovation and prosperity, said the Whitehouse in a statement.

Donald Trump in Qatar

Among the deals secured in Qatar were:

Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a landmark order from Qatar Airways, a $96bn agreement to acquire up to 210 American-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines. This is Boeing’s largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order

McDermott has a strong partnership with Qatar Energy in advancing critical energy infrastructure, with seven active projects worth $8.5bn

Parsons has successfully won 30 projects worth up to $97bn

Quantinuum finalised a Joint Venture Agreement with Al Rabban Capital, a prominent Qatari company. Qatar will invest up to $1bn in state-of-the-art quantum technologies and workforce development provided by the Joint Venture

The agreements mark President Trump’s intent to accelerate Qatar’s defence investment in the US-Qatar security partnership—enhancing regional deterrence and benefitting the US industrial base.

The defence deals lock in Qatar’s procurement of state-of-the-art military equipment from two leading US defence companies.

Raytheon, an RTX business, secured a $1bn agreement for Qatar’s acquisition of counter-drone capabilities, signed by the US and Qatari governments.

This deal establishes Qatar as the first international customer for Raytheon’s Fixed Site – Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS).

General Atomics secured a nearly $2bn agreement for Qatar’s acquisition of the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft system, signed by the US and Qatari governments.

The United States and Qatar also signed a statement of intent to further strengthen our security partnership, outlining more than $38bn in potential investments including support for burden-sharing at Al Udeid Air Base and future defence capabilities related to air defence and maritime security.

The agreements and instruments aim to drive the growth of the US-Qatar bilateral commercial relationship, create thousands of well-paying jobs, and open new trade and investment opportunities for both countries over the coming decade and beyond.