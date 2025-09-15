Dubai attracts record number of Asian multinationals in H1 2025

Dubai International Chamber revealed that 58 per cent of the multinational companies (MNCs) it attracted to the city in the first half of 2025 came from Asia.

The results highlight Dubai’s expanding role as a regional and international hub for global corporations.

Europe ranked second, accounting for 16.1 per cent of the MNCs drawn to the emirate by the chamber, followed by the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) with 12.9 per cent.

Dubai International Chamber

Africa and the Americas each represented 6.5 per cent of the total.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Asia also led the way, representing 49.1 per cent of those attracted during H1 2025.

The Middle East and CIS followed with 22.3 per cent, Africa at 11.6 per cent, Europe on 9.8 per cent, and the Americas with 7.1 per cent.

The chamber confirmed that these results underline Dubai’s appeal as a leading global business destination. In total, it recorded a 138 per cent year-on-year growth in the number of companies attracted to the city during the first half of the year, spanning both MNCs and SMEs.