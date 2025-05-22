Dubai Chamber of Commerce to visit Philippines and Thailand on trade mission

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has completed preparations for its upcoming trade mission to the Philippines and Thailand, which will take place from May 26 to 30.

The mission comes as part of the “New Horizons” initiative, which aims to support the expansion of local companies into promising global markets.

The chamber hosted a virtual briefing session for members of the trade mission, which includes representatives from a diverse range of Dubai-based companies operating in sectors such as:

Food and beverages

Human resources

Automotive trade

Hospitality

Industrial oils

Agriculture

Electronics

Investment

Participants were briefed on the mission’s programme, which features meetings and bilateral business matchmaking sessions between companies from Dubai and their counterparts in the Philippines and Thailand to explore opportunities for collaboration, align interests, and identify potential areas for growth.

Attendees also gained valuable insights into the economic landscape and market dynamics of both countries.

The “New Horizons” initiative is a key pillar of the chamber’s efforts to promote the global expansion of Dubai-based companies and enable them to capitalise on rewarding opportunities in new international markets.

The initiative aligns with the goals of the “Dubai Global” initiative, which seeks to help local companies explore new business prospects across 30 priority markets worldwide.