Dubai launches Tradex, $272m digital B2B trade platform with UAE–Iraq focus

Dubai has launched Tradex, the UAE’s first digital B2B marketplace dedicated to cross-border trade, with an initial AED1bn ($272m) investment.

Backed by GlobalX Group, the platform will initially target the UAE–Iraq corridor, projected to reach AED243bn ($66bn) by 2030.

The move reinforces Dubai’s role as a global trade hub and accelerates digital transformation in regional commerce.

Tradex in Dubai

The platform is designed to streamline exports and imports, simplify payments, and strengthen compliance across international markets.

Dubai remains one of the world’s most dynamic trade hubs, handling AED3tn ($816bn) in non-oil trade annually.

Beyond hydrocarbons, nearly 40 per cent of the UAE’s exports consist of electronics, automobiles, FMCG products, textiles, and precision instruments—sectors that Tradex is expected to accelerate across regional and global markets.

The launch ceremony, attended by senior officials, ambassadors, business leaders, and distinguished guests, underscored the strategic importance of advancing regional trade integration and digital transformation.

Tradex is the flagship venture of UAE-based GlobalX Group, a diversified holding company with interests in B2B e-commerce, digital marketplaces, and payment solutions.

Positioned at the centre of Dubai’s trade ecosystem, Tradex integrates financing, compliance, shipping, customs clearance, merchant engagement, payments, and settlement banking into a single digital infrastructure.

Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai continues to serve as a global facilitator of trade.

“The launch of Tradex reflects our commitment to enabling innovative ventures that strengthen regional and international commerce, and we remain fully supportive of its success”.

Speaking at the event, Bahaa Abdul Hadi, Managing Partner of Tradex and Chairman of Qi Card, said: “This marks a milestone for Tradex, for our partners, and for the region’s business community. Tradex is built on a shared vision to simplify exports, imports, and payments for businesses across the Middle East.

“Working closely with Dubai authorities, we have established a strong compliance and regulatory framework to ensure trust, transparency, and efficiency in cross-border operations.”

While its initial focus is on UAE–Iraq trade, Tradex has expansion plans for other high-growth corridors across the Middle East and beyond.

By leveraging Dubai’s global hub status, the platform aims to connect businesses worldwide, enhance trade efficiency, and support long-term economic growth.