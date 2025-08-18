Dubai International Chamber attracts 143 new companies in H1 2025, a 138 per cent surge from last year

Dubai International Chamber has announced record results for the first half of 2025, underscoring the emirate’s growing appeal to global businesses.

The Chamber attracted 143 companies to the emirate in H1 2025, representing a 138 per cent increase compared to the 60 companies that entered the market in the same period last year.

These included 31 multinational companies (MNCs), also a 138 per cent jump from the 13 attracted in H1 2024, alongside 112 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), up from 47 in H1 2024.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, said: “We are making strong and steady progress in consolidating Dubai’s position as the global destination of choice for foreign direct investment and a launchpad for companies targeting international growth.

“This momentum is fuelled by Dubai’s unique competitive advantages, which include world-class infrastructure, a pro-business regulatory environment, and a strategic location connecting global markets.

“The International Chamber’s global network of representative offices plays a major role in attracting entrepreneurs, investors, and multinational companies. Our offices contribute to strengthening trade and investment ties with priority markets while fostering business partnerships between Dubai-based companies and their counterparts across the globe.”

As part of a global initiative, which aims to establish 50 international offices by 2030, the Chamber opened these five new offices in 2025:

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Cape Town, South Africa

Bengaluru, India

Bangkok, Thailand

The Chamber’s international offices also organised 247 business roundtables in the first half of 2025 to promote the emirate as a hub for foreign direct investment and as a launchpad for companies seeking international expansion.