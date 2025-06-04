Eid Al Adha 2025: Ajman Ruler Sheikh Humaid awards $1.4mn to fishermen

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the disbursement of AED 5 million in financial rewards to fishermen enrolled in the Ajman Co-operative Society for Fishermen on the occasion of Eid Al Adha .

The initiative aims to encourage UAE citizens to engage in the fishing profession whilst meeting the needs of fishermen and enabling them to overcome challenges related to providing for their families and maintaining lives.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Ajman Crown Prince’s Office and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society, stated that the support will cover citizens who have fishing licences in Ajman and are members of the society, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Al Ghamlassy praised Sheikh Humaid’s support for fishermen and their families and his commitment to providing them with lives whilst advancing the fishing profession.

He congratulated Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

He emphasised that this generous grant, coinciding with a blessed religious occasion, brought joy to the hearts of fishermen and their families, the statement said.

He described the award as a reflection of the bond between the leadership and the people of the nation, and as support for the Society’s efforts to preserve the maritime heritage and instil its value in future generations.

The Society will continue to work with full dedication to elevate this time-honoured profession, providing everything needed to empower fishermen and ease their burdens, fulfilling the trust placed in them by the leadership and in appreciation of its unwavering support, Al Ghamlassy added.