How Saudi Arabia is ‘alive and kicking’ for commercial activities

With the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions and a bustling line-up of entertainment activities, Saudi Arabia is “alive and kicking” with business people who are looking at the kingdom as more than just a place to work, and considering living there permanently, according to Paul Arnold, managing director of Sovereign Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom’s recent decision for the Saudi government and state-backed institutions to stop signing contracts with foreign companies that base their Middle East headquarters in any other country in the region as of 2024 is in line with its Vision 2040 targets of economic diversification.

Its entertainment activities – which include Riyadh Season and the upcoming Formula 1 race in Jeddah this December – are geared towards ensuring employees of these companies have a reason to reside permanently in the country instead of traditionally flying out on weekends, said Arnold.

“Flights are open again and everything is packed, people are moving around, Covid is effectively behind us, in the commercial sense, and the projects are alive. People are looking forward into 2022 to monopolise on these opportunities,” said Arnold.

Tourism has picked up again with the re-issuance of visas and while the direction of travel is very commercial, Saudi nationals and expats are moving back and forth into the kingdom. “Things like Riyadh Season, Formula 1 and other sporting events are attracting significant interest in Saudi – the entertainment sector, be it hospitality or F&B, is also leveraging interest in the kingdom,” he continued.

Arnold also spoke of the ease of navigating travel into Saudi Arabia since coronavirus-related quarantine for some countries, including the UAE, was lifted in September as well as finding accommodation at an “appealing” price point.

“It will become less and less of what has historically been a burden and more of an enjoyable experience going forward. In my personal experience, [life in Saudi Arabia] is very enjoyable and there are a lot of opportunities and substantial rewards for businesses and everyone alike,” said Arnold (pictured below).

“The majority of people are now spending the working week in Saudi and coming back to Dubai in the weekends and my opinion is that within the next 12-to-18 months, this will shift with people more likely to remain in Saudi over the weekend and reside there permanently,” he continued.

At the Future Investment Initiative conference in October, a total of 44 multinational companies agreed to move their regional headquarters to the Saudi capital Riyadh. The firms will get exemptions from work visa limits, eased regulations, and help with the relocation of staff under a new program to facilitate business, according to a website for the program and Hosam Alqurashi, a senior adviser at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

Arnold called this “a fantastic start and obviously there will be many more to come”.

“The exact landscape on the formalities and the shape and size of these businesses is still up for clarification from the authorities and how that will work in conjunction with the upcoming free zones, special economic zones and industrial zones which are all due to align in the near future,” he explained.