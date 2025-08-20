India and China agree to restore flights and trade flow after minsiter Wang’s visit

India and China – the two biggest countries in the world that comprise nearly 35 per cent of the planet’s population – have agreed to resume direct flights and step up trade and investment flows as they look to rebuild the ties damaged by a border clash in 2020.

The border talks covered issues related to pulling back troops both countries have amassed on their border and delimitation of borders and boundary affairs. There was no major breakthrough on those issues, but Beijing said both countries agreed to meet again in China in 2026.

However, the two countries have agreed to resume direct flights – without setting up an exact date at the moment – and boost trade and investment, along with smooth facilitation of visas. Direct flights have been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

At the meeting of the Special Representatives between visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, the two sides agreed to create an expert group under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs to explore “early harvest in boundary delimitation”, and to set up another working group under the WMCC to “advance effective border management” and maintain peace and tranquillity.

The statement was issued after minister Wang’s two-day visit to New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posted on X about making steady progress after meeting Wang: “Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other’s interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity.”

Modi’s scheduled visit to China at the end of August to take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will be his first to the country in more than seven years.

A readout from the Chinese foreign ministry said Wang told Doval that “the stable and healthy development of China-India relations is in the fundamental interests of the two countries’ people.

The two sides should enhance mutual trust through dialogues and expand cooperation”.