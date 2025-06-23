India and Pakistan lead new business registrations with Dubai Chamber in Q1

Indian-owned companies were the leading foreign group to join the Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first quarter of 2025, according to a new report.

There were 4,543 new Indian businesses registered between January and March of this year, the report said.

The figure marks a 4.4 per cent year-over-year increase, highlighting India’s dominant position as Dubai’s largest foreign business community.

The analysis reflects the ongoing strength of international business activity in Dubai and the emirate’s appeal to global entrepreneurs across diverse sectors.

Top 10 nationalities of new Dubai Chamber members in Q1 2025

India: 4,543 companies (+4.4 per cent YoY) Pakistan: 2,154 companies Egypt: 1,362 companies Bangladesh: 817 companies (+28.5 per cent YoY) United Kingdom: 678 companies Syria: 462 companies Jordan: 350 companies China: 347 companies Türkiye: 329 companies Iraq: 303 companies

The wholesale and retail trade sector led the growth, accounting for 36.2 per cent of new company registrations. This was followed closely by: