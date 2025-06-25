Iran-Israel conflict: US President Donald Trump receives Nobel Peace Prize nomination for ceasefire deal

A House Republican has nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize following his role in brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, according to Fox News.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., wrote to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, stating Trump had played an “extraordinary and historic role” in ending “the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and preventing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet.”

Trump declared the “12 Day War” was ending late on Monday afternoon with a ceasefire that was scheduled to take effect overnight Tuesday, the report said.

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize over Iran-Israel ceasefire deal

The conflict concluded just over a week after Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran, with Israeli officials arguing Tehran was close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The two countries traded rocket fire over the following days. Over the weekend, the United States launched airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran responded by shooting rockets at a US air base in Qatar on Monday, but provided advance notice to US and Qatari officials. No injuries were reported in that attack.

“President Trump’s influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible,” Carter wrote in his letter. “President Trump also took bold, decisive actions to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ensure that the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism remains incapable of acquiring a nuclear weapon.”

Carter said Trump’s leadership through the crisis “exemplifies the very ideals that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to recognise: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony.”

“In a region plagued by historical animosity and political volatility, such a breakthrough demands both courage and clarity,” he added.

“President Trump demonstrated both, offering the world a rare glimpse of hope. For these reasons, I respectfully submit this nomination for Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States, to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Carter concluded.

This marks the second time Trump has been nominated for the prize during his current term.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., nominated Trump earlier this year, arguing his 2024 electoral victory had an “astonishingly effective impact” on peace in the world, the report said.

According to the Nobel Prize website, 338 candidates have been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Trump has previously been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize but has not won.

He also left the G7 summit early, stating there were matters “much bigger” than the Iran ceasefire requiring his attention.