Irish food and drink exports to Middle East and Africa hit $624m in 2024

Ireland’s food and drink exports to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region reached €546.9 million ($624m) in 2024, underlining the region’s growing importance for the country’s agri-food sector, according to Bord Bia – The Irish Food Board .

The milestone was announced alongside findings from Bord Bia’s second annual CEO Pulse Survey, which reflects the perspectives of Irish food and drink companies responsible for nearly €11bn ($12.5bn) in global exports—two-thirds of the nation’s total export value.

The survey revealed that 56 per cent of Irish food and drink exporters anticipate growth in the MENA region in 2025, despite ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges.

Irish food exports to Middle East

Exporters cited robust consumer demand, rising interest in sustainably sourced products, and deepening trade relationships as key drivers of optimism.

Kieran Fitzgerald, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at Bord Bia, said: “Irish food and drink companies continue to see the Middle East and Africa as high-potential markets.

“The scale of export performance in 2024, paired with strong sentiment from exporters, highlights Ireland’s growing reputation as a provider of trusted, high-quality food and drink solutions for the region.”

A major contributor to this growth is Ornua, Ireland’s largest dairy exporter, which continues to expand its presence in the region.

David Butler, Managing Director, Ornua Ingredients International, said: “The Middle East continues to represent a key growth market for Ornua, with rising demand for high-quality, innovative dairy solutions across the region.

“Our investment in Saudi Arabia underlines our long-term commitment to the region, enabling us to strengthen local partnerships, respond more quickly to customer needs, and deliver market-specific solutions.

“With its strategic location and strong trade ties, Saudi provides an ideal base from which to support our customers and expand our presence across the wider MENA market.”