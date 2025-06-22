Israel-Iran conflict: UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar call for dialogue following US strikes on nuclear facilities

The United Arab Emirates ( UAE ), Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have issued separate statements expresseing concern following the United States’ confirmed strikes of three Iranian nuclear facilities – an action described by US President Donald Trump as a “ successful ” strike in coordination with Israel.

The operation, which marks a significant escalation in the conflict between Iran and Israel, has prompted regional calls for restraint and diplomacy.

The UAE called for immediate de-escalation and emphasised the importance of diplomacy to prevent further regional instability. It also appealed to the United Nations and the Security Council to act responsibly in addressing the crisis.

Kuwait “expressed its deep concern,” and reaffirmed its condemnation of actions against Iran’s sovereignty and called for political solutions.

Bahrain echoed this sentiment, encouraging peace talks between the US and Iran. Oman condemned the US strikes, calling them a violation of international law, and highlighted the risk of radioactive contamination from attacks on nuclear facilities.

Qatar further warned of “catastrophic consequences” and urged all parties to exercise restraint.

However, Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission confirmed no radiological effects had been detected within the Kingdom or other GCC countries.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also released a statement reiterating calls for de-escalation and diplomatic engagement.

Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi warned the situation threatens regional stability and emphasised the need for restraint from all sides.

Iran nuclear sites hit by US bombers in major escalation

In a joint air campaign dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, US military officials confirmed the use of 125 aircraft, including seven B-2 stealth bombers.

Among the targeted sites were the Fordo uranium enrichment plant, and facilities at Natanz and Isfahan.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said initial assessments indicated “extreme damage and destruction” at all three sites, the BBC reported.

The Fordo facility, located deep beneath a mountain south of Tehran, is considered critical to Iran’s nuclear programme.

Due to its depth, the US deployed GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, or “bunker buster” bombs, which weigh 13,000kg and are capable of penetrating deep layers of concrete and earth, the report said, adding fourteen such bombs were used in the strikes.

Iranian officials have confirmed the strikes but claimed the damage was limited, saying key materials had been removed in advance. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran described the attacks as a violation of international law.

Within hours of the US strike, Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting parts of Tel Aviv and Haifa, injuring at least 86 people.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Tehran reserves the right to respond, accusing President Trump of betraying earlier promises to avoid entanglement in Middle East conflicts, the report added.

“There are many targets left,” says US President Donald Trump

President Trump addressed the nation flanked by senior officials, warning Iran of “far greater” future strikes if a diplomatic resolution is not reached.

He said, “There are many targets left,” and stressed that the US action aimed to counter a growing threat.

International reactions have varied. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the US took action to “alleviate” the “grave threat” posed by Iran’s nuclear programme, and urged Iran to return to negotiations, in an X posst.

Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.



The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 22, 2025

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned of dangerous escalation, while the EU urged all sides to resume talks.

I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.



There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 22, 2025

India and Russia also responded. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for dialogue, while Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev criticised the strikes, accusing Trump of igniting a new war.

Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2025

What have the Americans accomplished with their nighttime strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran?



1. Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage. — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) June 22, 2025

The crisis follows an Israeli attack on June 13 targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites. Iran responded with drone and rocket strikes, sparking a cycle of escalation.

Although nuclear negotiations had been underway between the US and Iran, Trump’s recent strikes came earlier than the two-week timeline he had previously indicated.