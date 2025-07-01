Qatar GDP grows 3.7% in Q1 2025

Qatar’s economy recorded real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

The Qatar News Agency (QNA) cited the National Planning Council (NPC) as reporting that GDP at constant prices reached QAR 181.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to QAR 175 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Data issued by the National Statistics Centre highlighted the results of national efforts in strengthening the non-hydrocarbon economy, whose contribution constituted 63.6 per cent of real GDP for the first quarter of 2025, around QAR 115 billion.

This represents a growing share compared to the 62.6 per cent figure in the same period in 2024.

The 5.3 per cent growth in the non-hydrocarbon economy during the first quarter of this year was driven by strong performances across key sectors.

Manufacturing increased by 5.6 per cent, construction grew by 4.4 per cent, real estate expanded by 7.0 per cent, and wholesale and retail trade surged by 14.6 per cent.

Despite the volatility facing the global economy and its potential impact on oil and gas prices, growth in hydrocarbon activities continues.

The sector now accounts for 36.4 per cent of Qatar’s real GDP, around QAR 66 billion, with a growth rate of 1.0 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.