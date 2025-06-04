Qatar posts $138m budget deficit in Q1 2025

Qatar recorded a budget deficit of QR500m ($138m) in the first quarter of 2025, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) .

The deficit, which covers the months of January through March, was financed through debt instruments, the ministry confirmed via its official statement on social media platform X.

The total revenues for Q1 2025 stood at QR49.4bn ($13.56bn), marking a 7.5 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Breaking down the revenue:

Oil and gas revenues amounted to QR 42.5bn ($11.68bn)

Non-oil revenues contributed QR 6.9bn ($1.9bn)

On the expenditure side, Qatar spent QR49.9bn ($13.7bn) in Q1 2025, reflecting a 2.8 per cent year-on-year decrease. Spending was distributed across key categories:

Salaries and wages: QR16.9bn ($4.64bn)

Current expenditures: QR18.5bn ($5.08bn)

Major capital expenditures: QR13.1bn ($3.59bn)

Minor capital expenditures: QR 1.2bn ($330m)

Qatar economy

The MoF also reported that government procurement contracts during Q1 2025 totalled QR6.4bn ($1.76bn). Notably, contracts awarded to foreign firms reached QR1.5bn ($412m) — a 50 per cent surge compared to Q1 2024, underscoring Qatar’s expanding engagement with international partners.

Among sectors leading economic activity based on the Business Activity Index were: