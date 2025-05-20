Ras Al Khaimah, Miami sign pact to boost economic and innovation ties

Ras Al Khaimah and Miami, Florida, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and promote exchange and cooperation across a number of sectors of mutual interest.

The agreement envisages the two regions establishing a cooperative relationship across several sectors, including city planning and public security, business promotion and tourism, smart city technology, innovation and start-ups and sustainable development, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed the signing ceremony.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Hassan Omran Alshamsi, Senior Advisor to Sheikh Saud, and Francis Suarez, the Mayor of Miami.

Sheikh Saud said the agreement marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration for Ras Al Khaimah and Miami, though it is a continuation of the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States.

“By encouraging greater collaboration and exchange, we open new pathways for innovation, investment and cultural dialogue,” he said.

Sheikh Saud also highlighted the emirate’s vibrant economic landscape and the investment opportunities it offers to support business growth and innovation.

Mayor Suarez said the agreement will mark an exciting new chapter in relations between Ras Al Khaimah and one of the US’s most prominent cities.