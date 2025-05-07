Revealed: Turkish wealthy eye Dubai Golden visas amid rising political, social unrest

Turkish demand for Golden Visa programmes has surged nearly 40 per cent amid escalating political and social unrest in Turkey, with Dubai emerging as one of the most attractive destinations for the country’s affluent population seeking stability and security for their wealth and families.

New data from global investment migration consultancy Astons shows a 46 per cent year-on-year increase in Turkish Google searches for the term “Golden Visa” between March 2024 and March 2025.

The spike corresponds closely with growing unrest in Turkey, where mass protests erupted in Istanbul and other cities following the imprisonment of the city’s popular mayor and escalating opposition to President Erdogan’s government.

“Political and social unrest is one of the biggest driving factors behind the growing interest in Golden Visa programmes,” said Denis Kravchenko, Business Development Director and Head of Astons Cyprus. “We’re seeing the same pattern we saw in the US after Trump’s second election win, wealthy individuals are looking to diversify assets and secure stability for their families.”

Kravchenko added that $144 million was spent by Turkish nationals on overseas property in January 2025 alone, a large portion of which is being attributed to Golden Visa-linked investments.

More recently, interest in Golden Visa programmes climbed 39 per cent in the first three months of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, according to Google Trends analysis by Astons.

While much of this investment has flowed into neighbouring Greece, with Turkish citizens making up 15 per cent of all Greek Golden Visa applications in 2024 and $548 million invested by Turkish nationals that year, Dubai is now firmly on the radar for those seeking long-term relocation options.

Golden Visa appeal grows

Dubai’s Golden Visa scheme grants long-term residency (up to 10 years) to several eligible categories, including entrepreneurs, investors, skilled professionals and property owners. With its close proximity to Turkey, robust economy and a significant Turkish community, the emirate is increasingly being viewed as a safe haven amid rising regional volatility.

Astons noted that interest from Turkish investors in Dubai has been growing, especially as uncertainty mounts around the future of European schemes like Greece’s Golden Visa programme.

Moreover, Dubai’s real estate market remains accessible compared to cities like London or Paris, and foreign ownership laws have become more investor-friendly in recent years.

While Greece currently remains a hotspot due to its relatively low minimum investment threshold for property (as little as €250,000 in some areas), Astons warns that the Greek government is considering shutting down its Golden Visa programme, potentially making 2025 the last year to apply.

This has added further urgency for Turkish investors, many of whom are now looking at alternatives like the UAE, Portugal, and Spain – countries that offer investor visas tied to real estate or business contributions.

Astons, which facilitates investment migration globally, noted that demand from Turkish nationals for Golden Visas began rising sharply even before the current wave of unrest.

Greek developers are reportedly seeing strong Turkish demand for residential units that qualify for the visa scheme.

According to a Turkey Migrant Presence Monitoring annual report, there are more than 4.1 million foreigners in Turkey, of whom 3.1 million are seeking international protection.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) revealed that over 714,000 individuals emigrated from Turkey in 2023, marking a 53 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The predominant group among these emigrants were individuals aged 25-29, constituting 15 per cent of the total.

The Turkish population in the UAE has been steadily rising, increasing from around 10,000 in 2014 to approximately 40,000 in 2023. Many of these expatriates are professionals, including doctors, who have moved to cities like Dubai.

Turkey’s outbound investment boom highlights how geopolitical instability can reshape global wealth migration patterns, driving high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) to diversify both geographically and financially.

As countries like the UAE continue to strengthen their residency-by-investment offerings, they are well-positioned to capture this shifting demand, especially from regions affected by instability.