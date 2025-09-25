Saudi Arabia, China strengthen ties with $1.74bn investment deals in Beijing

Saudi Arabia and China signed 42 investment agreements valued at more than $1.74bn during the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum in Beijing.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef.

The agreements covered sectors including advanced industries, smart vehicles, energy solutions, medical devices, equipment, and mineral resources. The forum, organised by the Federation of Saudi Chambers, brought together around 200 Saudi and Chinese companies, alongside private sector representatives, to enhance cooperation and align strategies.

Saudi and China investment ties

In his keynote address, Alkhorayef praised the role of the Saudi-Chinese Business Council in facilitating partnerships and building frameworks for sustainable development since its establishment in 2006.

He said the council has been instrumental in enabling the private sector to contribute to shared economic objectives.

Alkhorayef noted the strong development of Saudi-Chinese economic relations, underpinned by rapid growth in trade volume, which reached approximately SR403bn ($107bn) in 2024—more than double within a decade.

The Kingdom remains China’s leading supplier of fuel, petrochemicals, and advanced materials, while China is the Kingdom’s largest source of imports, particularly machinery, electronics, transportation equipment, and consumer goods.

On the expanding investment front, Chinese capital inflows into the Kingdom rose by around 30 per cent in 2024 to exceed SR31bn ($8.3bn).

These investments are concentrated in mining, automotive manufacturing, and petrochemicals, with more than 750 Chinese companies operating in Saudi Arabia.

Their contributions extend to major projects such as NEOM and industrial cities including Jubail and Jazan. The KSA’s investment in China has also increased, surpassing SR8bn ($2.1bn), supported by memoranda of understanding between the Public Investment Fund and Chinese financial institutions valued at $50bn.

The government minister highlighted the strategic alignment of Saudi Vision 2030 with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, both of which seek to enhance connectivity, trade, and resilient industrial systems.

He also outlined 12 priority sub-industrial sectors targeted under the National Industrial Strategy, covering areas from food, pharmaceuticals, and military industries to Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as:

Artificial intelligence

Additive manufacturing

Advanced industries

In mining, Alkhorayef emphasised the Kingdom’s comprehensive strategy to unlock mineral resources and maximise value creation.

He credited the partnership with the China Geological Survey for contributing to new discoveries in Saudi Arabia.

He further noted the impact of reforms on improving the Kingdom’s attractiveness to investors, highlighting the Kingdom’s leap in the Mining Investment Environment Attractiveness Index, moving from 104th to 23rd place.