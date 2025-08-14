By Staff Writer

Politics & EconomicsLatest NewsSaudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia inflation holds steady at 2.1 per cent in July 2025

Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate held at 2.1 per cent in July 2025, with consumer and wholesale prices showing minimal month-on-month change

By Staff Writer
Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate remained steady at 2.1 per cent in July 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to the latest data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures price changes across a fixed basket of 490 goods and services, showed no significant variation from June to July, reflecting stability in most major spending categories.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI), which tracks pre-retail prices for a basket of 343 items, also stood at 2.1 per cent year-on-year in July.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices recorded a marginal dip of 0.1 per cent from June.

The figures suggest steady price trends in both retail and wholesale markets, supporting the Kingdom’s broader economic stability goals as outlined in Vision 2030.

