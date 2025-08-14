Saudi Arabia inflation holds steady at 2.1 per cent in July 2025

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures price changes across a fixed basket of 490 goods and services, showed no significant variation from June to July, reflecting stability in most major spending categories.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI), which tracks pre-retail prices for a basket of 343 items, also stood at 2.1 per cent year-on-year in July.

Saudi inflation rate

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices recorded a marginal dip of 0.1 per cent from June.

The figures suggest steady price trends in both retail and wholesale markets, supporting the Kingdom’s broader economic stability goals as outlined in Vision 2030.