Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade surplus with GCC doubles to $3.2bn in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade surplus with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries grew by 119 per cent year-on-year in Q2 2025, reaching SR11.9bn ($3.2bn), according to new data released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The surplus increased by around SR6.5bn ($1.7bn) from SR5.4bn ($1.4bn) in Q2 2024, highlighting stronger export performance and robust regional demand.

Preliminary figures from the International Trade Bulletin show total non-oil trade, including re-exports, between Saudi Arabia and GCC states hit SR54.3bn ($14.5bn) in Q2 2025, up 25.2 per cent year-on-year from SR43.4bn ($11.6bn).

Saudi-GCC trade

Total non-oil exports (including re-exports): SR33.1bn ($8.8bn), up 35.7 per cent from SR24.4bn ($6.5bn)

SR33.1bn ($8.8bn), up 35.7 per cent from SR24.4bn ($6.5bn) National non-oil exports: SR8.9bn ($2.4bn), up 4.3 per cent from SR8.5bn ($2.3bn)

SR8.9bn ($2.4bn), up 4.3 per cent from SR8.5bn ($2.3bn) Re-exports: SR24.3bn ($6.5bn), up 52.4 per cent from SR15.9bn ($4.2bn)

SR24.3bn ($6.5bn), up 52.4 per cent from SR15.9bn ($4.2bn) Imports from GCC: SR21.2bn ($5.7bn), up 11.7 per cent from SR18.9bn ($5bn)

UAE leads GCC trade

The UAE was Saudi Arabia’s top non-oil trading partner within the GCC, with bilateral trade reaching SR40.4bn ($10.8bn), accounting for 74.3 per cent of the total.

Oman ranked second with SR5.3bn ($1.4bn), or 9.7 per cent

Bahrain followed with SR4.7bn ($1.3bn), or 8.7 per cent

Kuwait recorded SR2.4bn ($640 million), or 4.4 per cent

Qatar rounded out the list with SR1.6bn ($426 million), or 2.9 per cent

The figures highlight both the strength of Saudi Arabia’s re-export market and its growing integration with regional supply chains as GCC economies deepen economic cooperation.