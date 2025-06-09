Saudi Arabia’s economy grows 3.4% in Q1 2025 as non-oil sector leads the way

Saudi Arabia’s economy expanded by 3.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 , compared to the same period in 2024, according to new data released by the General Authority for Statistics ( GASTAT ).

The Kingdom’s robust economic performance was driven primarily by a 4.9 per cent surge in non-oil activities, alongside a 3.2 per cent increase in government activities.

Meanwhile, oil-related activities declined slightly by 0.5 per cent, underscoring the country’s ongoing shift towards economic diversification under Vision 2030.

Saudi GDP 2025

On a seasonally adjusted basis, real GDP increased by 1.1 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

GASTAT’s report highlighted that non-oil activities were the largest contributors to real GDP growth on an annual basis, adding 2.8 percentage points to the total.

Government activities contributed 0.5 percentage points, while net product taxes added a further 0.2 percentage points.

Among individual sectors, wholesale and retail trade, restaurants, and hotels stood out with the highest annual growth rate of 8.4 per cent in Q1 2025, and a quarterly growth of 0.7 per cent, reflecting a rebound in consumer demand and tourism activity.