Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus shrinks 62% despite surge in non-oil exports

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus narrowed in April 2025, despite a strong rise in non-oil exports, according to new data released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) .

The Kingdom’s merchandise exports amounted to SR90.3bn ($24.1bn), reflecting a 10.9 per cent year-on-year decrease compared to April 2024.

Meanwhile, imports surged by 18.3 per cent to SR76.1bn ($20.3bn), leading to a 61.7 per cent drop in the trade surplus, which fell to SAR14.2bn ($3.8bn).

Non-oil exports, including re-exports, climbed to SR28.4bn ($7.6bn) in April 2025, marking a robust 24.6 per cent increase from the same month last year.

This growth pushed the ratio of non-oil exports to imports up to 37.2 per cent, compared to 35.4 per cent in April 2024.

The share of oil exports in total exports declined from 77.5 per cent in April 2024 to 68.6 per cent in April 2025, signalling a notable shift in trade dynamics and further diversification of the Saudi export base.

Top export and imports in Saudi Arabia

Chemicals led the non-oil export category with SR6bn ($1.6bn), accounting for 26.4 per cent of all non-oil exports

Machinery and electrical equipment were the most imported goods, valued at SR21.1bn ($5.6bn), comprising 26 per cent of total imports

China maintained its position as Saudi Arabia’s leading trade partner:

Exports to China: SR11.4bn ($3bn), 12.6 per cent of total exports

Imports from China: SR19bn ($5.1bn), 25 per cent of total imports

The trade data was compiled using administrative records from the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (for non-oil figures) and the Ministry of Energy (for oil-related statistics).