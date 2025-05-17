Saudi inflation rate steady at 2.3%

The annual inflation rate in Saudi Arabia reached 2.3 per cent in April 2025, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

This rate positions the Kingdom among the G20 nations with the lowest inflation.

According to GASTAT, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the price of a fixed basket of 490 goods and services paid by consumers.

Saudi inflation

The basket is selected based on a 2018 household income and expenditure survey, which determined the items and their respective weights.

Prices are collected through on-site visits to sales points. The CPI statistics are published monthly.