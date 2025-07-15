Saudi inflation holds steady at 2.3% in June 2025 as consumer and wholesale prices stabilise

Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate remained stable at 2.3 per cent in June 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) .

On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) also showed no significant movement, holding steady with a 0.2 per cent increase from May 2025.

The CPI tracks changes in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of 490 goods and services, compiled using data from the 2018 Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

Saudi inflation 2025

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI), which measures changes in prices at the producer level, remained relatively stable at 2.1 per cent year-on-year. However, it saw a slight monthly decline of 0.1 per cent in June.

Annual CPI (June 2025 vs June 2024): 2.3 per cent

Monthly CPI (June 2025 vs May 2025): 0.2 per cent

Annual WPI: 2.1 per cent

Monthly WPI change: -0.1 per cent

The stability in both consumer and wholesale prices suggests that the Kingdom is maintaining effective inflation control measures, even as other global economies continue to grapple with price volatility and cost-of-living concerns.