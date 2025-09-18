Sharjah FDI hits $1.5bn in H1 2025 as 2,578 new jobs created: top sectors revealed

Sharjah has recorded a dramatic surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first half of 2025 , with new data confirming a 361 per cent increase in capital inflows to $1.5bn, compared with $325m during the same period last year.

The performance marks Sharjah as the UAE’s fastest-growing emirate for FDI, with 74 new projects launched (up 57 per cent year-on-year) and 2,578 new jobs created, a 45 per cent rise from H1 2024.

Growth was concentrated in consumer products, food and beverage, business services, and industrial equipment — sectors central to Sharjah’s sustainable economic diversification strategy.

Sharjah economy booming

Officials noted that the inflow of global capital is directly expanding the emirate’s project pipeline, strengthening industries, and boosting long-term investor confidence.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said the exceptional results reinforce the emirate’s position as a safe and attractive destination for investors, thanks to the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), added: “With 361 per cent growth in capital investments and 57 per cent in new projects during the first half of 2025, these achievements go beyond numbers; they mean more jobs, stronger industries, and sustainable value for our communities.”

Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), said the growth demonstrates the emirate’s ability to deliver “sustainable leaps” across its business sectors in line with Sharjah’s long-term vision.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), noted that Sharjah continues to attract high-value investment in technology and research, bridging knowledge with industry to create impactful projects.

Dr Abdelaziz Saeed Almheiri, Chairman of the Healthcare City Authority (SHCC), added that FDI inflows are boosting healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and AI integration in medical fields.

In culture and creativity, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the emirate’s Book Authority, highlighted publishing and creative industries as vital pillars of a sustainable, knowledge-driven economy.

High-growth sectors

Consumer products: +53 per cent in projects, +188 per cent in capital investment

+53 per cent in projects, +188 per cent in capital investment Food and beverage: +112 per cent in projects, +25 per cent in employment

+112 per cent in projects, +25 per cent in employment Business services: +500 per cent in capital investment, +1100 per cent in job creation

+500 per cent in capital investment, +1100 per cent in job creation Industrial equipment: +100 per cent in projects, +45 per cent in capital expenditure

Officials from free zones including Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA), Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), and Media City (Shams) emphasised their role in enhancing competitiveness, empowering entrepreneurs, and positioning Sharjah on the global investment map.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), said: “Every increase in Sharjah’s economic growth rates is a direct signal of broader horizons opening up for entrepreneurs. At Sheraa, we see this growth as a reflection of the emirate’s vision to transform its economy into a platform for knowledge production and quality opportunities.”

The emirate’s integrated ecosystem — combining infrastructure, flexible regulation, and human-centred development — continues to deliver sustainable growth. With record-breaking FDI in H1 2025, the emirate is reinforcing its reputation as a competitive, trusted, and globally connected investment hub.