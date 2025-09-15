Sharjah records $1.5bn FDI surge in H1 2025, fastest growth among UAE emirates

The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) has announced an exceptional rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first half of 2025, marking the emirate’s strongest performance among all UAE emirates.

Sharjah recorded 74 FDI projects, up 57 per cent from 47 projects in the same period last year.

Capital investment soared 361 per cent to $1.5bn, compared to $325m in H1 2024, while job creation rose 45 per cent to 2,578 positions, up from 1,779.

Sharjah investment boom

Officials highlighted that these figures reflect Sharjah’s accelerating economic momentum, investor confidence, and ability to convert capital into sustainable and inclusive development.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said the growth reflects a comprehensive vision: “Through this investment we are strategically directing capital to unite ambition with community needs, merging culture and development to forge a resilient and adaptable model for sustainable growth.”

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said: “This level of growth is a powerful tool for reshaping the emirate’s development landscape by enabling national talent through quality employment opportunities and widening economic participation.

“Sharjah has become a prime example for transforming capital into effective social and economic value, fostering a development model that balances economic strength with social stability.”

Sector highlights in H1 2025

Consumer products: +53 per cent project growth, +188 per cent capital investment

+53 per cent project growth, +188 per cent capital investment Food & beverage: +112 per cent project growth, +25 per cent job creation

+112 per cent project growth, +25 per cent job creation Business services: +500 per cent project activity, +1100 per cent employment

+500 per cent project activity, +1100 per cent employment Industrial equipment: +100 per cent project growth, +45 per cent capital expenditure

Key strategic projects

A residential community by Kuwait Real Estate Company to meet housing demand

A polyethene film recycling plant by Italy’s Greenthesis Group, supporting Sharjah’s circular economy

A warehouse and distribution hub by India’s Gxpress, boosting logistics and e-commerce

A gold jewellery manufacturing facility and retail outlet by India’s Vinsmera Jewels

A training and certification centre by Singapore’s G-TEC to upskill local ICT talent

February 2025 marked the highest volume of FDI activity in terms of both project count and capital investment, reflecting strong investor appetite early in the year.

The data, sourced from fDi Markets, the Financial Times’ database for cross-border greenfield investments, further validates the emirate’s standing as one of the world’s most effective investment destinations.