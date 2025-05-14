Sheikh Hamdan announces leaders for key Dubai agencies

Key appointments have been announced at Dubai government departments including the Health Authority, Lad Department, Municipality and more.

Following the approval of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced several new appointments in key Government of Dubai entities.

Sheikh Hamdan announced the appointment of Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali as Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), extending his sincere wishes for the latter’s success in fulfilling his duties and supporting Dubai’s strategic vision for the future of the healthcare sector in the emirate.

Dubai Government entity appointments announced

He also expressed his appreciation to Awad Seghayer Al Ketbi for his dedication, contributions, and sincere efforts during his tenure to enhance the services of the Dubai Health Authority and the broader healthcare system in the emirate, wishing him continued success.

In addition, Sheikh Hamdan confirmed the appointment of Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita as Director General of Dubai Municipality, following his service in an interim capacity.

The appointment underscores the municipality’s vital role in advancing sustainable development and improving quality of life—key pillars of Dubai’s vision to become the world’s leading city to live, work, and visit.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hamdan announced the appointment of Omar Bushahab as Director General of the Dubai Land Department and Chairman of the Board of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

Sheikh Hamdan also appointed Mohammed Al Shehhi as Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

Sheikh Hamdan also named Major General Harib Mohammed Al Shamsi as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Affairs, and Major General Ahmed Zaal Al Muhairi as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Administrative Affairs.

Sheikh Hamdan extended his best wishes to all newly appointed officials, expressing confidence in their success in their respective roles.